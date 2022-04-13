Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 780.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allegion by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

NYSE ALLE opened at $105.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.