Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after buying an additional 2,494,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

KIM stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.