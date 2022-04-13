Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €44.00 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($47.83) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.38 ($43.89).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €23.82 ($25.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $758.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.01. NORMA Group has a fifty-two week low of €23.98 ($26.07) and a fifty-two week high of €49.36 ($53.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

