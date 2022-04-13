Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.06 and last traded at $18.06. Approximately 4,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,082,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

HA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $943.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.45.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

