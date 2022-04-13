Head-To-Head Analysis: Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) versus WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Lottery.com alerts:

1.6% of Lottery.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of WiMi Hologram Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lottery.com has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WiMi Hologram Cloud has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lottery.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 WiMi Hologram Cloud 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lottery.com presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 415.46%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Lottery.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lottery.com N/A -12.72% -4.98% WiMi Hologram Cloud N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lottery.com and WiMi Hologram Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lottery.com $68.53 million 2.15 -$10.95 million N/A N/A WiMi Hologram Cloud $117.40 million 1.80 -$23.17 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Lottery.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lottery.com Inc., a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations. Lottery.com Inc. is headquartered in Spicewood, Texas.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films and shows. The company's holographic AR entertainment products consist primarily of payment middleware software, game distribution platform, and holographic mixed reality software. In addition, it engages in the provision of central processing algorithm services, and provides computer chip products to enterprise customers, as well as sells comprehensive solutions for central processing algorithms and related services with software and hardware integration. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.