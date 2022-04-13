Head-To-Head Analysis: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) versus Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares National CineMedia and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -42.50% N/A -7.27% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Thryv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $114.60 million 1.67 -$48.70 million ($0.61) -3.84 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.79

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for National CineMedia and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.04%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, suggesting a potential upside of 49.43%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Thryv.

Summary

Thryv beats National CineMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, Name That Movie, and Noovie Arcade to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

