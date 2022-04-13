Head-To-Head Analysis: Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) and PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00 PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.11%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93% PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and PASSUR Aerospace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 42.83 -$157.29 million N/A N/A PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million N/A $90,000.00 $0.03 16.67

PASSUR Aerospace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of PASSUR Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Virgin Orbit beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.