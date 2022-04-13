Head to Head Review: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newtek Business Services 99.71% 21.02% 8.01% Lyft -31.46% -57.94% -17.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newtek Business Services and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newtek Business Services $108.49 million 5.17 $84.14 million $3.70 6.72 Lyft $3.21 billion 3.63 -$1.01 billion ($3.03) -11.04

Newtek Business Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newtek Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Newtek Business Services and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newtek Business Services 1 1 0 0 1.50 Lyft 0 10 18 0 2.64

Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.79%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $59.46, suggesting a potential upside of 77.76%. Given Lyft’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

About Newtek Business Services (Get Rating)

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.