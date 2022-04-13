HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HQY. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

