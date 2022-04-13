Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.50

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.04, with a volume of 918608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.21.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

