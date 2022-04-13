Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Up 488.9% in March

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 488.9% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HESAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,413.04) to €1,429.00 ($1,553.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,426.09) to €1,324.00 ($1,439.13) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $966.62.

HESAY traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,137. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $115.55 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

