Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $193.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $227.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,092 shares of company stock worth $207,099,039. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 70,679 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

