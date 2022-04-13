Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $115.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

