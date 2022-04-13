HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Financial Survey

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HG and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 0 1 2 1 3.00

TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.35%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than HG.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HG and TPG RE Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 10.28 $2.76 million $0.94 9.36 TPG RE Finance Trust $240.72 million 3.67 $138.55 million $0.86 13.33

TPG RE Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPG RE Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPG RE Finance Trust has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HG and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A 0.48% 0.41% TPG RE Finance Trust 57.56% 10.80% 2.91%

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats HG on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc., through its interest in HC Government Realty Trust, Inc., owns and operates real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates a portfolio of 20 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

