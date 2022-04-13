Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SNLN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $16.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.
