Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SNLN opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.