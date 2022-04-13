Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randall J. Fagundo bought 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $99,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 161,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,802.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 297,090 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillman Solutions (HLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.