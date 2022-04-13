Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87.
Hitachi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.
