Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 1,385.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Shares of Hitachi stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. Hitachi has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $130.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87.

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.52. Hitachi had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Analysts expect that Hitachi will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.