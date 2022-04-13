Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

HBNC stock opened at $18.49 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $805.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

