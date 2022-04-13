HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.4%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €111.40 ($121.09) and last traded at €112.90 ($122.72). Approximately 15,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €113.40 ($123.26).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBH shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($158.70) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €120.93 and a 200-day moving average of €118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.