Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Up 7.4%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.57. 673,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,358,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of -645.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after acquiring an additional 794,523 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.