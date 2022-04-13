Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) versus CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Head to Head Survey

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -0.93% -1.50% -0.12% Host Hotels & Resorts -0.38% -0.18% -0.09%

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out -399.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Host Hotels & Resorts 0 4 8 0 2.67

CIM Commercial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.08%. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Host Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $90.93 million 1.88 -$850,000.00 ($1.16) -6.29 Host Hotels & Resorts $2.89 billion 4.50 -$11.00 million ($0.03) -607.13

CIM Commercial Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Host Hotels & Resorts. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIM Commercial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Host Hotels & Resorts beats CIM Commercial Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIM Commercial Trust (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Host Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as MarriottÂ®, Ritz-CarltonÂ®, WestinÂ®, SheratonÂ®, WÂ®, St. RegisÂ®, The Luxury CollectionÂ®, HyattÂ®, FairmontÂ®, HiltonÂ®, SwissÃ´telÂ®, ibisÂ® and NovotelÂ®, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.

