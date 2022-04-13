Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $65.03 and a one year high of $122.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

