Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $32.24

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.24, but opened at $30.69. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 4,430 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,187,000. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,828,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $78,278,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,499,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.