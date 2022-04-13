HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.75

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $17.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 7.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

