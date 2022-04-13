Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded by CSFB to “Underperform”

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CSFB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$34.00. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.71.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.73. The company had a trading volume of 522,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,446. The stock has a market cap of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.77.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

