IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $3.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

