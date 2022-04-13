ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 646,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.
ICC Labs Company Profile (CVE:ICC)
