Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Purchases 17,172 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 17,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $645,323.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,115,416.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88.

Braze stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

