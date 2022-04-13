IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

A number of analysts have commented on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 10,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.68. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $99.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

