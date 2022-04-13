iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $839.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to post $839.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $834.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $846.25 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $706.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 1,569,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,149. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

