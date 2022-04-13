Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) vs. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Critical Survey

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Danaos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.00 N/A N/A N/A Danaos $689.51 million 2.61 $1.05 billion $51.17 1.69

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Danaos 152.70% 20.23% 10.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and Danaos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Danaos 0 1 1 0 2.50

Danaos has a consensus target price of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.98%. Given Danaos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Summary

Danaos beats Imperial Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

