IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Price Up 3.4%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 59,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 54,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMV shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.10.

Get IMV alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$146.35 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.01.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.