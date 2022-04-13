Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Shares of Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and traded as low as $4.80. Indra Sistemas shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 7,122 shares changing hands.

ISMAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Indra Sistemas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Indra Sistemas from €14.10 ($15.33) to €16.10 ($17.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies, electronics, and communication; and for surveillance and security control of facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.