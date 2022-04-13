Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Shares of INGR opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average is $93.08. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

