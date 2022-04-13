Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.33.

INSP traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.20. 207,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,523. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.65 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.46.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,327,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after buying an additional 44,301 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.