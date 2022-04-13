Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.76 Million

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce $541.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.80 million and the highest is $556.13 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBP opened at $79.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $114.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

