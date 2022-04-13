International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

NYSE:IGT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

