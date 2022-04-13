International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,279 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 52,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.98. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

