Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.59 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 178.26 ($2.32). 76,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 234,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.30).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 176.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of £300.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £5,550 ($7,232.21).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

