Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 386,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 105,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.