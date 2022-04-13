Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 225.2% from the March 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.137 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.