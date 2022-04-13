Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0491 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.54.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $877,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.