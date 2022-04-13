Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ISEM – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. Approximately 3,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

