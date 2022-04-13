Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 2.20 Per Share

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (LON:IVPU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio stock opened at GBX 180.01 ($2.35) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.10. Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.66).
About Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio (Get Rating)
See Also
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity Share Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.