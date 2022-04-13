Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.68.

