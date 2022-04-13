Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 147.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,950. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69.

