Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly Sells 1,925 Shares

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IIM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,786. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 362,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

