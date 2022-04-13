Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings. Investors Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.12%.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,901,272 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various life insurance products.

