Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

