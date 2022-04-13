Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Short Interest Update

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,752. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
About Ionix Technology (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionix Technology (IINX)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.