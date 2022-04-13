IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Major Shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 544,249 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IONQ opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.